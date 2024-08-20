Wigan man convicted of hospital assaults after court no-show
A Wigan man has been convicted of assaulting a nurse and a hospital security guard.
Marius Zarzalin, 42, of Gidlow Lane, Springfield, had pleaded not guilty to assaulting two emergency workers on February 6, 2023, but was found guilty in his absence.
Wigan justices imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.