Wigan man denies 14 sex abuse charges mainly against children
A Wigan man will stand trial in 2026 after pleading not guilty to a catalogue of child sex abuse charges.
Kyle Gill, 51, of Norfolk Street in Newtown, is accused of 14 offences, most of which involve a boy aged 12 to 14 between December 2022 and November 2023, inciting him to engage in sexual activity, sexually touching him and adult sexual activity with him.
Another charge accuses him of sexually assaulting a woman on Christmas Day 2023, while he is further charged with the sexual assault of a girl of 14 between June 2017 and June 2018.
A trial has been scheduled for September 1, 2026 at Bolton Crown Court.