Wigan man denies ramming police patrol vehicle with stolen car
A 40-year-old Wigan man has denied ramming a police patrol with a vehicle he was alleged to have just stolen.
Christopher Mather, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, is charged with stealing a Ford Eco-Sport on July 9, driving it dangerously on Landgate Lane, Wigan Road and the M6 and then when police tried to stop him, he deliberately reversed it into their car.
Appearing at Bolton Crown Court he pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicle-taking, theft and dangerous driving and a trial date of August 17 2027 was set.
There will be a case management hearing on November 24.
Mather has not yet entered pleas to four charges of interfering with vehicles.