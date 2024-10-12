Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 52-year-old man has been charged with a catalogue of child sex abuse allegations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Gill, of Norfolk Street in Newtown, appeared before borough magistrates accused of 14 offences, most of which involving a boy aged between 12 and 14 between December 2022 and November 2023, inciting him to engage in sexual activity, sexually touching him and adult sexual activity with him.

Another charge accuses him of sexually assaulting a woman on Christmas Day 2023, and he is further charged with the sexual assault of a girl of 14 between June 2017 and June 2018.

Yet to enter any pleas, he was released on conditional bail until he appears for the first time at Bolton Crown Court on October 30.