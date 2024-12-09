Wigan man had child sex abuse 'manual' and extreme images of animals

A Wigan man who admitted having extreme pornographic images of animals and a paedophile "manual" will be sentenced by a crown court judge.

Sean Jepson, 29, of Hall Lane, Hindley, pleaded guilty to possessing eight images between February 3, 2018 and May 26, 2024.

He also confessed to having a manual providing guidance on child abuse on May 30 this year.

Wigan magistrates committed the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Jepson will find out his punishment on December 20.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.