Wigan man had more than 1,400 films of child abuse
A 46-year-old Wigan man has admitted to downloading hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse.
Mark McSharry, of Closebrook Road, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to making 262 films of child sex assaults which fall into the most serious legal category: A.
He also admitted making 361 category B images and 764 category C images, all between July 27 2021 and September 11 2022.
He was released on conditional bail - which includes not being in contact with any under-18s unless supervised and having restricted access to the internet - until he is sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 23.