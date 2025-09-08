A Wigan man has denied being in a stolen car which was allegedly driven dangerously and reversed into a police vehicle during a pursuit.

Glen Mather, 41, of Hey Street, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking after allegedly allowing himself to be carried in a Ford Eco Sport car on July 9.

It is claimed the car was taken without the owner’s consent and was driven dangerously in Ashton.

He was remanded on conditional bail and will next appear before Wigan magistrates for a trial on October 20, 2026.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Mather has also been charged with perverting the course of justice by providing false details to the police on June 6.

He has not yet entered a plea on that charge.

That case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 2.