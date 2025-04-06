Wigan man in the dock accused of importing childlike sex doll

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man has been charged with importing a childlike sex doll.

Christian Kennedy, 37, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, is accused of the improper importation of an indecent or obscene item between January 31, 2024 and March 26, 2025.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 2.

Kennedy was remanded on conditional bail.

