Wigan man in the dock accused of threatening woman with hammer
A Wigan man has been charged with threatening a woman with a hammer and sending an offensive message.
Craig Roden, 55, of Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, is alleged to have made the threat in a public place in Norley on September 15.
He is also accused of sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on the same day.
Roden was remanded on conditional bail by Wigan justices and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 27.