Wigan man in the dock accused of threatening woman with hammer

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man has been charged with threatening a woman with a hammer and sending an offensive message.

Craig Roden, 55, of Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, is alleged to have made the threat in a public place in Norley on September 15.

He is also accused of sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on the same day.

Roden was remanded on conditional bail by Wigan justices and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 27.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice