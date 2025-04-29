Wigan man in the dock after being charged with strangling a woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
A crown court appearance awaits a Wigan man accused of strangling a woman.

Christopher Bradley, 64, of Thicknesse Avenue, Beech Hill, is charged with committing intentional strangulation on April 21.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where the next hearing will take place on May 28.

Bradley was remanded on conditional bail.

