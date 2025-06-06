A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of sharing indecent images of children and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Barry Sefton, 60, of no fixed address, is charged with three counts of distributing indecent images and videos of children.

It is alleged he shared 34 category A videos (the most serious), three category B videos and four category C videos on January 29, 2023; two category A videos, one category A image, one category B image, three images and two videos in category C on February 5, 2023; and two category A videos, two category B images and one category C image on March 1, 2023.

Sefton also faces eight counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed by Bolton Crown Court on March 18, 2019.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

These allege he used or possessed a computer or other device capable of accessing the internet or storing digital images and videos between November 2, 2022 and April 14, 2023; engaged in internet chat concerning the sexual abuse of children between December 18, 2022 and January 29, 2023 and between February 2, 2023 and April 5, 2023; used a "cloud" or other remote storage media on January 29, 2023, March 1, 2023 and between February 5, 2023 and March 18, 2023; disposed of a device capable of accessing the internet on April 14, 2023; and engaged in chat concerning the sexual abuse of children by any electronic means between February 23, 2023 and March 2, 2023.

Sefton has not yet entered any pleas and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Magistrates' Court for a hearing on June 10.

He was remanded in custody.