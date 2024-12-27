Wigan man in the dock for having stun gun and harassing woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
A Wigan man has admitted harassing a woman and possessing a stun gun.

Stephen Sheridan, 48, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, after he left intimidating and aggressive voicemail messages for her.

He also admitted having a stun gun, with both offences taking place on December 9.

Sheridan was remanded on conditional bail until he is sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 21.

