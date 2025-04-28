Wigan man in the dock for indecently assaulting schoolgirl 33 years ago

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a schoolgirl more than 30 years ago.

Mark Stazicker, 62, of Hodges Street, Gidlow, admitted indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 in June 1992.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on May 21.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice