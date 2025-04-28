Wigan man in the dock for indecently assaulting schoolgirl 33 years ago
A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a schoolgirl more than 30 years ago.
Mark Stazicker, 62, of Hodges Street, Gidlow, admitted indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 in June 1992.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on May 21.