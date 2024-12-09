Wigan man in the dock for possessing metal bar and damaging car window
A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to carrying a metal bar and damaging a car window.
John Doherty, 42, of Kendrick Place, Scholes, caused £500 worth of damage to the rear window of a car on January 7.
He admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place – that was carrying a metal bar on Kendrick Place – on the same day.
Wigan magistrates adjourned the case until a sentencing hearing on March 7.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.