Wigan man in the dock for possessing metal bar and damaging car window

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to carrying a metal bar and damaging a car window.

John Doherty, 42, of Kendrick Place, Scholes, caused £500 worth of damage to the rear window of a car on January 7.

Most Popular

He admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place – that was carrying a metal bar on Kendrick Place – on the same day.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the case until a sentencing hearing on March 7.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice