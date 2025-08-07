A man who was caught carrying a plank of wood and attacked a police officer has been sent to prison and banned from entering an area of Hindley.

Dillon Dewett, 29, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assaulting an emergency worker by beating him on June 29.

Wigan justices jailed him for two months, citing that he appeared to be “operating as a professional criminal”.

He must pay £100 compensation and was forbidden to go to a specified area of Hindley for three years by a criminal behaviour order.