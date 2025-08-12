A Wigan 37-year-old who breached a restraining order to send menacing messages to a woman has been sent to prison.

Shaun Grundy, of Warrington Road, Abram, stood before local justices to plead guilty to putting a named female in fear of violence through harassment between July 16 and August 1 and in so doing he breached an order banning contact with her that had been imposed in February.

The court was told that he made multiple harassing phone calls to his victim, at least one of which threatened violence.

The bench told him that the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified and he was given a 24-week jail term.