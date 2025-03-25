Wigan man jailed for two years after kicking police car in Southport disorder
Thomas Birchmore, 31, of Manley Street, Ince, kicked a police vehicle on July 30, in the riots which followed the killing of three girls at a dance class.
He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was today given a prison sentence at Liverpool Crown Court.
Meanwhile, detectives yesterday arrested a 35-year-old man from Wigan on suspicion of violent disorder when he landed at Manchester Airport from Spain.
It is alleged he threw missiles at officers. He has been bailed with conditions pending further inquiries.
A total of 128 people have now been jailed for 237 years for their involvement in the disorder.
Det Insp Paula Jones said: “The disgusting scenes witnessed will not be tolerated and we advise anyone else who took part in the disorder to do the right thing and hand themselves in.”