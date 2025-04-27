Wigan man must pay more than £400 for damage to Southport hotel's light fittings
A Wigan man who damaged light fittings at a hotel has been ordered to pay compensation.
Scott Bennett, 36, of Atherton Road, Hindley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage worth £350 at Hotel 21 in Southport on May 24 last year.
Wigan justices ordered him to pay £350 in compensation and an £85 surcharge and remain in detention until the court rose.