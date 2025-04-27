Wigan man must pay more than £400 for damage to Southport hotel's light fittings

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man who damaged light fittings at a hotel has been ordered to pay compensation.

Scott Bennett, 36, of Atherton Road, Hindley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage worth £350 at Hotel 21 in Southport on May 24 last year.

Wigan justices ordered him to pay £350 in compensation and an £85 surcharge and remain in detention until the court rose.

