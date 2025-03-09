A fraudster who stole almost £80,000 from his employer has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

David Kissack, 45, of Bannister Way, Winstanley, worked as a a business director at a recruitment agency near Chester between August 2016 and December 2022, earning more than £70,000 a year, plus additional quarterly bonuses.

But concerns were raised when the firm received an email from a customer which named an agency worker it did not recognise in October 2022.

An internal investigation revealed Kissack had been invoicing the company directly and sending payments into his personal account.

In total, Kissack had fraudulently received £78,585.

The payments related to 11 separate agency workers and occurred between September 2020 and October 2022.

The matter was reported to Cheshire Police and, following his arrest Kissack, answered “no comment” to all the questions from officers.

Despite his silence, he later pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by false representation.

He has now been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay £19,000 compensation during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

Following his sentencing, PC Clarke said: “Kissack was a trusted employee in a high-paying job, yet he knowingly took advantage of his employer to commit audacious acts of fraud whilst in a position of trust.

“As the business director, he should have been managing and supporting the company, not exploiting it for his own financial gain.

“His offending has had a detrimental effect on the reputation of his employer and resulted in a significant financial loss for the company, and as a result, Kissack is now facing the consequences of his actions."