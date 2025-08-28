A man accused of going to a Wigan street from which he was banned will stand trial in October 2026.

Ben Hilton, 31, of Porlock Close, Platt Bridge, is alleged to have entered Southfield, in Platt Bridge, on April 26, despite being forbidden to do so by a restraining order imposed by Manchester magistrates in February.

He pleaded not guilty to harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction and a trial was scheduled for October 20, 2026 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

He was remanded on conditional bail.