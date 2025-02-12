A Wigan man was among a group of eight convicted of sex offences after grooming underage girls.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the group groomed and engaged in sexual activity with girls aged 13 to 15 in Blackrod from 2016 to 2018.

The men would prey on teenage schoolgirls by getting to know them at a community centre and messaging them via social media.

They plied some of the girls with alcohol and drugs, sent images of their private body parts and initiated sexual conversations on messaging platforms.

The men were friends of Cory Barrett and would visit his home at the time – a rented property in Blackrod – where several of the offences took place.

Barrett, who now lives in Wigan, was a regular drug user and would spend time at the house with friends, using drugs and drinking alcohol.

Some of the friends stayed at the house, including Jack Poulson and Daniel Flatters.

Witnesses described how the condition of the property deteriorated after visitors punched holes through internal doors, smashed lightbulbs and urinated in the corners of rooms.

The offences came to light after an incident involving Flatters.

A girl received text messages and phone calls from him asking her to go round on June 17, 2018.

When she arrived, Flatters began hugging her and was clearly intoxicated. They went upstairs and had sex.

The pair then left the house and got into a car, with Flatters speeding off. He drove round a bend, swerving to miss an oncoming vehicle, and crashed into a row of parked vehicles.

The impact set off the airbags and cut the girl’s eye.

The next day, her eye was badly swollen and she initially told her mother and teachers that she had fallen out of bed.

But her friends became suspicious and told teachers of their concerns, which led to the girl confessing and other victims coming forward.

The police were notified and investigations commenced.

Det Insp Samantha Parry said: “Thank you to all the brave young women who took the difficult step to come forward and report this abuse to the police.

“Thanks to your courage, you have helped remove a group of dangerous depraved sexual offenders from the streets of Blackrod and Bolton.

“I hope today’s verdicts bring a sense of justice for the victims-survivors and reassurance for the community.

“I’d like to take this chance to reach out to all victim-survivors of sexual abuse and let them know that we are here to listen to you when you are ready and will work at a pace that is comfortable for you.

“We take sexual offences very seriously, no matter the passage of time since it took place.”

Yesterday, eight men were found guilty of the following offences:

Cory Barrett, 24, of Wigan, three counts of rape, one count of oral rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Daniel Flatters, 24, of Bolton, four counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16. He entered guilty pleas to supplying class A drug cocaine and aggravated taking a vehicle without consent.

Jack Poulson, 31, of Bolton, two counts of rape, five counts of sexual activity with a child under 16, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and one count of sexual communications with a child.

James Fitzgerald, 26, of Bolton, one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Richard Haslam, 35, of Bolton, two counts of rape, one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Brandon Harwood, 25, of Bolton, one count of rape, one count of attempted oral rape and one count of sexual activity with a child under 16.

Harvie Aspden, 25, of Bolton, and Elliott Turner, 36, of Bolton, two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16.

The men were remanded into custody until sentencing.