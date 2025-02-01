Wigan man who assaulted a woman twice finds out his punishment
A man who admitted attacking a woman twice has been sentenced.
Ryan Ball, 31, of Maple Avenue, Lowton, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating – once between July 1 and September 30 and again on October 23.
Wigan justices imposed an 18-month community order, with alcohol treatment for nine months, the Building Better Choices programme for 26 days and 120 hours of unpaid work.
An 18-month restraining order forbids him to contact the woman and he must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.