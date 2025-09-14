A Wigan man who stalked a woman and refused to leave her alone has been sent to prison.

Scott Smith, 39, of Elmsbury Street, Ashton, pleaded guilty to stalking without violence after he followed the woman and phoned her “constantly” between May 14 and 23.

He had denied a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress and was found not guilty when the prosecution did not offer any evidence.

He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £200 prosecution costs.