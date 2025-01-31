Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man is behind bars after throwing a traffic cone, spitting and kicking a police officer during disorder in Merseyside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Rasburn, of Gibson Street, Bickershaw, was captured on CCTV at the forefront of the disorder on St Luke’s Road, Southport, on Tuesday, July 30.

He was seen throwing a traffic cone at police officers, before confronting them and spitting at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-old was seen throwing an item at officers, then running up to one of them and kicking them.

John Rasburn is now behind bars

Liverpool Crown Court heard that on August 11 Merseyside Police circulated Rasburn as wanted for his role in the disorder.

But it was not until January 16 that he handed himself in at a police station.

The next day, he was arrested and charged with violent disorder and two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasburn pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and has now been jailed for two years and eight months.

Det Sgt Duncan Sloan said: "Rasburn went on to the run, but ultimately knew he couldn’t hide forever and would need to answer for his actions and the role he played that day to a community that was in mourning.

“He eventually handed himself in, albeit five months later.

"I hope Rasburn takes the time while in prison to reflect on his shocking actions that day.”

Police are continuing to identify people involved in the disorder which followed the killing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport on Monday, July 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 171, with 129 charged and 106 people jailed for a combined total of 208 years.

Det Sgt Sloan added: “We are relentless in bringing those who helped cause such violence and disruption to our communities to justice and continue to be committed to ensure those responsible are held to account.

“We are identifying more people who displayed such abhorrent behaviour which damaged our communities, and would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Current galleries of people police would like to speak to can be found on Merseyside Police’s X and Facebook pages, as well as its website.