Wigan man who made child abuse films awaits fate
A Wigan man has admitted to making and possessing vile images of child abuse.
Robert Newport, 30, of St James Crescent, Bickershaw, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to making three indecent moving and still pictures of children which fall into the most serious legal category - A - four category B films and 11 category C.
He also admitted to possessing one category C image and possessing a prohibited image of a child.
He will be sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 15.