A 23-year-old who threatened a man with a knife at Wigan’s Asda supermarket has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Josh Mather, of Osborne Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to threatening the man with a large, yellow-handled knife at the store on September 30 last year and to stealing £20 from him.

He has now been sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

Mather must do 12 months of mental health treatment, nine months of drug rehabilitation and 15 days of rehabilitation activities, as well as pay a £187 victim surcharge.