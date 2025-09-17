A suspended prison sentence was given to a Wigan man for making child abuse images.

Arthur Bennett, 27, of Linney Square, Scholes, had earlier pleaded guilty to making 14 category A images – the most serious level of abuse – along with 13 category B images and 22 category C pictures.

He has now been given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must attend the Better Choices programme, do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Bennett will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and sex offenders’ register notification requirements for 10 years.