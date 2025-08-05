Wigan man with child abuse films awaits sentence

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Sentencing of a young Wigan man who made disgusting films of children being sexually abused will take place in September.

Arthur Bennett, 27, of Linney Square, Scholes, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead guilty to making 14 category A images - the most serious level of abuse - along with 13 category B images and 22 category C pictures.

He was granted conditional bail while reports are prepared and he will return to court for sentencing on September 10.

