A Wigan 64-year-old who made tens of thousands of child abuse films and pictures has been given a community punishment.

Michael Hall, of Kenyon Road, Swinley, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to creating 132,702 indecent images of children that fall into the lowest legal category - C - between June 2015 and October 2023.

He further admitted to making 57 category A images and 232 category B images, plus possession of an extreme porn image involving a human and an animal, all over the same period.

Attending Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 36-month community punishment which included 12 months of psychiatric treatment and the completion of 40 days' rehabilitation activities.

He was also ordered to sign on the sex offenders' register for seven years, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period and must surrender his computer equipment.