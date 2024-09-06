A 53-year-old Wigan motorist who drove under the influence of cocaine has been banned from the road for 28 months.

Glenn Metcalfe, of Silverdale Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to admit to a charge of being at the wheel of an Audi on his home street on February 9 when he tested positive for the class A substance.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and a licence.

As well as his disqualification from driving, Metcalfe was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £279.