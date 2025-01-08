Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sentencing of a Wigan 34-year-old who failed to stop for police and was found with cocaine will take place in March.

Matthew Ingram, of Chapel Green Road, Hindley, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to not pulling over on Long Lane in Hindley when requested by officers on October 4 and possessing the class A substance on the same day.

He further admitted to a bail breach in November.

Conditional bail was imposed until March 5 when Ingram will be sentenced.