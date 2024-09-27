Wigan motorist found guilty of careless driving after failing to attend court
A Wigan 39-year-old who denied driving without due care and attention has been convicted in his absence after failing to turn up for the trial.
Nesim Lagesira, of Cabbala Gardens, Lowton, had pleaded not guilty to the charge that his driving of an Audi A3 on Leigh Road, Boothstown, on January 4 was careless.
But when he did not attend the next hearing, the bench convicted him.
He has been ordered to attend a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 23.