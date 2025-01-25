Wigan paedophile jailed for new child sex crimes
On August 19 last year David Kay was given a suspended sentence, put on the sex offenders’ register for a decade and made the subject of a prevention order for the same amount of time after he was convicted of two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
But Bolton Crown Court heard this week that the 62-year-old, of Seaforth Avenue, Atherton, then committed the same crime again with a 13-year-old girl on September 16 and on September 24 attempted to get her to look at indecent images for his own sexual gratification.
He had pleaded guilty to these SHPO breaches at a Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court hearing.
Committed to the crown court for sentencing, Kay saw the judge there activate the suspended term and incarcerated him for four years.