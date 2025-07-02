Wigan pair accused of burglaries and car theft
Callum Hugill, 26, of St Mary's Road, Aspull, and Kieron Barrington, 25, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with breaking into a home on Brookside Road, Standish, to steal a wallet, silver watch and gold ring, and raided another address on Lockgate Place, Worsley Mesnes to snatch a handbag, purse and medication.
They were further accused of stealing a Ford Focus and Barrington is also charged with driving the vehicle dangerously, while disqualified and without insurance.
All the offences are alleged to have taken place on June 13.
Both were remanded into custody until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 21.
No pleas have yet been entered.