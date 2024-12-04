A Wigan man and woman have appeared in court charged with conspiring to deal no fewer than seven different drugs.

Carolyn Knowles, 46, of Argyle Street in Hindley, and Christopher Atkinson, 48, of Greenways in Billinge, are accused of possessing the following illegal class A, B and C substances with intent to supply them between May and August 2021: cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, LSD, Ketamine, Zopiclone and amphetamine.

Atkinson is also charged with producing cocaine.

No pleas have yet been entered and the cases have now been sent to Bolton Crown Court where both Knowles and Atkinson first due to appear on January 3.

Before then they have been remanded on unconditional bail.