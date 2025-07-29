A Wigan man and woman who conspired to deal seven different drugs worth up to £647k have been jailed for a total of more than 12 years.

Carolyn Knowles, 46, of Argyll Street in Newtown, and Christopher Atkinson, 49, of formerly of Greenways in Billinge and more recently of Jackfield Way, Skelmersdale, had been accused of possessing the following illegal class A, B and C substances with intent to supply them between May and August 2021: cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, LSD, Ketamine, Zopiclone and amphetamine.

Atkinson was also charged with producing cocaine.

He was jailed for seven years and four months and Knowles was sentenced to five years at Bolton Crown Court.

Christopher Atkinson and Carolyn Knowles are now serving lengthy prison sentences

It is estimated the drugs they were dealing had a street value of between £493,277 and £647,208.

Acting on information received, officers executed a drugs warrant at Knowles’s home in August 2021.

A number of items recovered including three locked toolboxes and a digital safe, all of which contained bags and packages of various drugs - cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and MDMA - along with mixing agents and drugs paraphernalia.

Knowles wasn’t at home at the time but was arrested when she turned up later.

Some of the drugs and paraphernalia seized during house raids

Mobile phones were also seized and investigations proved she was supplying friends with drugs as well as for personal use, as well as connecting her to Atkinson.

A further warrant was carried out at Atkinson’s home in September 2021 when a number of items were seized including small amounts of controlled drugs and mobile phones.

Messages on the phones again linked the two suspects. A review of the phones also proved Atkinson was using Knowles’s address to prepare and store drugs.

Atkinson also supplied drugs to Knowles and paid her for the arrangement.

More drugs seized by police after search warrants were executed

Det Insp Carla Deighton, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan Challenger team, said: “This investigation and subsequent sentences demonstrate our commitment to taking drugs and dealers off the streets of Greater Manchester.

“We will continue to pursue those who engage in such criminal activities across Greater Manchester.

“We rely on information from the public to be our eyes and ears on the streets - help us to rid your communities of drugs and related crime by reporting information about drug dealing and other issues.

“You can also report information and crimes on our website using the 'report' tool.

"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Always call 999 in an emergency.”