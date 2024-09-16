Wigan pair due in court after being charged with violent disorder in Southport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two more people from Wigan have been charged by detectives investigating violent disorder in Southport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon Gibson, 58, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, and Ben Gibson, 32, of Almond Brook Road, Standish, are due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with violent disorder.

Merseyside Police has now arrested 105 people and charged 68 people in relation to riots following a horrific knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29, which saw three young girls killed. So far 46 people have been jailed for a total of 101 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are still working through images and footage from the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them online or anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Current galleries of people they would like to speak to can be found on the force’s X and Facebook pages and its website.