Parents who failed to ensure their children attended school regularly have been left with hefty bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominik Wojtaluk, 31, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, did not ensure his daughter went to lessons regularly between September 30 and February 5.

Tameside magistrates ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £87.50 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same punishment was given to the child's mother Angelika Kawecka, of the same address.

Tameside Magistrates' Court

For the same offence, Rachel Parkinson, of Cranberry Avenue, Beech Hill, was given a six-month conditional discharge, having paid a £160 fine a few days after it was due. She must also pay a £26 surcharge and £24 costs.

Lyndsay Rigby, of Nottingham Place, Whelley, did not send her son to school regularly in the same period and was told to pay a £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £175 costs.