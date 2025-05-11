Wigan parents punished for failing to send their children to school regularly

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Parents who failed to ensure their children attended school regularly have been left with hefty bills.

Dominik Wojtaluk, 31, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, did not ensure his daughter went to lessons regularly between September 30 and February 5.

Tameside magistrates ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £87.50 costs.

The same punishment was given to the child's mother Angelika Kawecka, of the same address.

Tameside Magistrates' Courtplaceholder image
Tameside Magistrates' Court

For the same offence, Rachel Parkinson, of Cranberry Avenue, Beech Hill, was given a six-month conditional discharge, having paid a £160 fine a few days after it was due. She must also pay a £26 surcharge and £24 costs.

Lyndsay Rigby, of Nottingham Place, Whelley, did not send her son to school regularly in the same period and was told to pay a £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £175 costs.

