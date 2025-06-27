Wigan pensioner awaits sentencing for making vile child abuse images
A Wigan pensioner has admitted making child abuse images.
Stephen Royle, 70, of Spelding Drive, Standish Lower Ground, pleaded guilty to creating six images involving child sexual assaults which fall into category A, the most serious.
He also admitted the creation of 11 category B and six category C pictures, along with possession of an extreme pornographic film involving intercourse with an animal.
He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on September 2.