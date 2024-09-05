A Wigan 66-year-old has walked free from court after a jury acquitted him of a series of child sexual offences.

James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, had stood trial at Bolton Crown Court having pleaded not guilty to six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.

One accused him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13 and two more were said to have involved getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity.

A further two concern communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.

At the end of the trial the jury found him not guilty of all the offences and he was discharged from the dock.