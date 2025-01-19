Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 72-year-old woman is awaiting sentence after she was convicted of using threatening or abusive language or behaviour.

Julia Critchley, of Scafell Road, Platt Bridge, had denied two such charges against named females on June 1 last year and also to a bail breach by contacting one of the complainants.

But she was found guilty of all three charges after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

She was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing at the same court on April 1.