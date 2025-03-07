Wigan pervert admits to sex chat with schoolgirl

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST

A 29-year-old Wigan man has admitted to engaging in sexual conversations with a girl under 16.

Louis Lilly, of Princess Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerfield, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to a single charge alleging illegal contact with a minor between February 7 and April 3 last year.

He was granted bail, conditional that he sleeps at his home address and has no contact with under-18s, until his sentencing hearing at the same court on May 6.

