Wigan pervert avoids immediate jail for child sex chats
Callum Porter, 26, of Gray Close, New Springs, had previously pleaded guilty in November to attempting to have sexual conversations with a girl under 16 between June 25 and 28.
Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an eight-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.
As well as signing on the register, he must undergo mental health treatment as an out-patient, complete a Building Choices programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities and be the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.
There is also £239 to pay in court costs and a victim services surcharge.