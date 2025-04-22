Wigan pervert avoids immediate jail for child sex chats

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan man who tried to engage in lewd conversations with a child has been put on the sex offenders' register for seven years.

Callum Porter, 26, of Gray Close, New Springs, had previously pleaded guilty in November to attempting to have sexual conversations with a girl under 16 between June 25 and 28.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an eight-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

As well as signing on the register, he must undergo mental health treatment as an out-patient, complete a Building Choices programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities and be the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

There is also £239 to pay in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

