A Wigan 57-year-old has admitted to having thousands of indecent images of children.

Malcolm Thomas, of Bradshaw Street in Whelley, stood before borough justices to admit to making 13 moving and still images of child abuse between January 2019 and October 2023 which fall into the most serious category of pictures: A; to making seven category B images; but a massive 13,406 category C images.

He will be sentenced on March 7 at the same court, before which he is on unconditional bail but must register with the police.