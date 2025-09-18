Wigan pervert makes animal porn and child abuse film confessions

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
Wigan man had scores of films of child abuse and animal porn on his computer.

Philip Robinson, 52, of Redbrook Road, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to possessing 22 images of youngsters being sexually abused which fall into the most serious category: A.

He also confessed to having 12 category B films and 36 classified as category C, plus 197 films of humans having intercourse with animals.

Robinson was released on unconditional bail until sentencing takes place by a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 2.

