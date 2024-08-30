Wigan prison officer accused of 'smuggling drugs for inmate lover'
Courtney Hitchmough, of Victoria Road in Ashton, is also charged with misconduct in a public office by forming a relationship with a serving inmate, namely Ryan Evans.
It is claimed that this "abuse of public trust," as the charge refers to it, took place between October 9 and November 27 2022.
The 26-year-old public servant is accused of unlawfully bringing cannabis resin blocks into the category C establishment on November 20 2022 for Evans and of laundering criminal property - namely money - between August 14 2022 and January 5 the next year.
She was released on bail until she makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on Wednesday September 25 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.
A condition of her bail is that she has no direct or indirect contact with Evans.
Ryan Evans, 30, of Southport Road in Scarisbrick near Southport, is charged with possessing an iPhone when an inmate of HMP Hindley, possession of cannabis resin with intent to supply it and illegally transferring money.
He is on bail, whose conditions include that he has no contact with Hitchmough, pending his September 25 appearance at Bolton.
His 61-year-old mother Deborah Evans, of the same address, faces the money transfer charge and she was granted unconditional bail to appear at Bolton on the same date.
None of the defendants has yet entered any pleas to the charges against them.