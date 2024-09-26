Wigan prison officer's drug smuggling trial set for two years' time

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan prison officer has denied smuggling drugs into Hindley Prison for an alleged lover.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, Courtney Hitchmough, of Victoria Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, pleaded not guilty to unlawfully bringing cannabis resin blocks into the category C establishment on November 20 2022 for serving inmate Ryan Evans with whom she had formed a relationship.

Evans, 30, of Southport Road in Scarisbrick near Southport, has denied possession of cannabis resin with intent to supply it.

His 61-year-old mother Deborah Evans, of the same address, has denied transferring criminal property, namely cash.

A trial date for all three has been scheduled for September 7 2026 although there will be a case management hearing on February 21 next year.

All three are on bail until then.