Wigan prison officer's drug smuggling trial set for two years' time
Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, Courtney Hitchmough, of Victoria Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, pleaded not guilty to unlawfully bringing cannabis resin blocks into the category C establishment on November 20 2022 for serving inmate Ryan Evans with whom she had formed a relationship.
Evans, 30, of Southport Road in Scarisbrick near Southport, has denied possession of cannabis resin with intent to supply it.
His 61-year-old mother Deborah Evans, of the same address, has denied transferring criminal property, namely cash.
A trial date for all three has been scheduled for September 7 2026 although there will be a case management hearing on February 21 next year.
All three are on bail until then.