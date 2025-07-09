Wigan rape trial wait now stretches to 6 years
Connor Gaskell, 26, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.
He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.
He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.
Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.
He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.
Gaskell has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges but the trial has already been postponed more than once and now, having been scheduled for this month, Bolton Crown Court has now been told there is insufficient court time at present and so the hearing has been further delayed until May 2027.
Gaskell remains on bail until then.