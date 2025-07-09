The trial of a Wigan man who denies a string of criminal offences, including rape and “revenge porn” has been postponed for another two years, meaning there will be a gap of more than six years since the alleged offences took place before the evidence is tested.

Connor Gaskell, 26, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.

He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.

He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.

Connor Gaskell is accused of raping a woman in March 2021. Other offences with which he is charged - and denies - date back even further. And yet these matters will now only go to trial in May 2027 due to court backlogs

Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.

He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.

Gaskell has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges but the trial has already been postponed more than once and now, having been scheduled for this month, Bolton Crown Court has now been told there is insufficient court time at present and so the hearing has been further delayed until May 2027.

Gaskell remains on bail until then.