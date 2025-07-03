Wigan schoolgirl admits to knifepoint mugging bid aged 13

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan schoolgirl has admitted she tried to rob someone at knifepoint when she was only 13 years old.

The now 14-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the attempted robbery of a named male of a mobile phone and watch, possession of a knife and stealing cans of Red Bull.

All three offences happened in Cambridge on June 27 last year.

She was made the subject of a youth offending referral order lasting six months.

