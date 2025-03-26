A 15-year-old Wigan schoolgirl has admitted damaging a car she had unlawfully taken.

The youngster, who cannot be name for legal reasons, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, namely that she took a Mazda car in Durham, on July 4 last year, and that it had suffered damage before it was recovered.

She also admitted to driving without a licence or insurance on the same occasion.

She was banned from driving for two years and was ordered to complete nine days of youth rehabilitation activities.