Wigan schoolgirl admits to wrecking car she illegally snatched
A 15-year-old Wigan schoolgirl has admitted damaging a car she had unlawfully taken.
The youngster, who cannot be name for legal reasons, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, namely that she took a Mazda car in Durham, on July 4 last year, and that it had suffered damage before it was recovered.
She also admitted to driving without a licence or insurance on the same occasion.
She was banned from driving for two years and was ordered to complete nine days of youth rehabilitation activities.